Unify 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2,398.00 (UNIFY)

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Unify coin can currently be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Mercatox, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Unify has a total market cap of $85,665.00 and approximately $2,398.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Unify has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Unify alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00559958 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011291 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00008940 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000488 BTC.

About Unify

UNIFY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. Unify’s official website is www.unify.today . Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Unify Coin Trading

Unify can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unify should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unify using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unify and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.