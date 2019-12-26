Unobtanium Price Reaches $40.25 on Top Exchanges (UNO)

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. During the last week, Unobtanium has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Unobtanium coin can currently be purchased for $40.25 or 0.00552758 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, C-CEX, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Unobtanium has a market cap of $8.11 million and $59.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,269.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $186.80 or 0.02568715 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006103 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00020684 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000447 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000250 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Unobtanium Profile

UNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 201,457 coins. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Unobtanium is unobtanium.uno . Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner

Buying and Selling Unobtanium

Unobtanium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, C-CEX, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unobtanium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unobtanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

