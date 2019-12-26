VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Shares Up 0%

Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) shot up 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $64.24 and last traded at $64.17, 16,946 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 331,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.14.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.11.

In other news, insider Coote Gavin purchased 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.03 per share, with a total value of $135,000.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,048,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,361,000 after purchasing an additional 598,027 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 998,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 648,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,358,000 after purchasing an additional 20,849 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 586,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,423,000 after buying an additional 35,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 579,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,960,000 after buying an additional 53,077 shares during the last quarter.

