Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Sets New 12-Month High at $124.84

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $124.84 and last traded at $124.84, with a volume of 540144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.31 and a 200-day moving average of $118.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5985 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIG. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 242.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

