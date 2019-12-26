Vectura Group PLC (LON:VEC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vectura Group PLC (LON:VEC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 130 ($1.71).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VEC shares. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a report on Monday, December 16th.

LON VEC traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 94.50 ($1.24). The stock had a trading volume of 156,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,610,000. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $578.74 million and a PE ratio of -7.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 85.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 83.14. Vectura Group has a twelve month low of GBX 66.85 ($0.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 93 ($1.22).

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta and Anoro Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

