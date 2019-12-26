Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.74

Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $40.74 and traded as high as $45.66. Virtusa shares last traded at $45.24, with a volume of 1,709 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRTU shares. Needham & Company LLC cut Virtusa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Virtusa from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded Virtusa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtusa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Get Virtusa alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20. Virtusa had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $328.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.07 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Virtusa Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Virtusa news, EVP Sundararajan Narayanan sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $27,793.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,384,514.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $266,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,089,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,035 shares of company stock worth $2,401,303 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Virtusa by 31.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 11,123 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Virtusa by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Virtusa by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,165,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,985,000 after acquiring an additional 183,318 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Virtusa by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 18,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Virtusa by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

About Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU)

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Virtusa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtusa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.