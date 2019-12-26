Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $141.22

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $141.22 and traded as high as $143.61. Vulcan Materials shares last traded at $143.24, with a volume of 13,830 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VMC shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vulcan Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.71.

The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.02). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 30.62%.

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 643 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total value of $90,431.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fehlberg Barry 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,438,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,982,555,000 after acquiring an additional 179,411 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 7.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,342,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $807,980,000 after purchasing an additional 359,514 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,676,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $367,519,000 after buying an additional 97,684 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 67.5% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,100,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,115,000 after buying an additional 443,451 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 26,177.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 926,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,261,000 after acquiring an additional 923,290 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

