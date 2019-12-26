WAX (WAXP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $85,848.00

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. WAX has a market cap of $16.75 million and approximately $85,848.00 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Ethfinex. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013941 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00183128 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.89 or 0.01218290 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025809 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00119340 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

WAX Token Profile

WAX was first traded on October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,588,079,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 974,853,187 tokens. The official website for WAX is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WAX’s official message board is medium.com/wax-io . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling WAX

WAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Tidex, HitBTC, Kucoin, Ethfinex, Bithumb, IDEX, Upbit, Bibox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bittrex, Radar Relay, Huobi, C2CX and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

