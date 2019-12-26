Wedbush Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN)

Wedbush reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) in a report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. Wedbush currently has a $0.78 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zafgen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Roth Capital cut Zafgen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Zafgen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.01.
NASDAQ:ZFGN opened at $1.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -0.56. Zafgen has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $5.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zafgen by 181.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 460,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 296,905 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zafgen in the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Hikari Power Ltd increased its stake in Zafgen by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 200,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 50,100 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Zafgen by 122.2% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 170,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 93,500 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Zafgen during the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.
About Zafgen
Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.
