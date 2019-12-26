Wedbush Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN)

Wedbush reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) in a report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. Wedbush currently has a $0.78 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zafgen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Roth Capital cut Zafgen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Zafgen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.01.

NASDAQ:ZFGN opened at $1.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -0.56. Zafgen has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $5.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91.

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zafgen will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zafgen by 181.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 460,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 296,905 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zafgen in the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Hikari Power Ltd increased its stake in Zafgen by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 200,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 50,100 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Zafgen by 122.2% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 170,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 93,500 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Zafgen during the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

About Zafgen

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

