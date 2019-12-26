Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE: BHVN) in the last few weeks:

12/23/2019 – Biohaven Pharmaceutical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Biohaven Pharmaceutical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Biohaven Pharmaceutical is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Biohaven Pharmaceutical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

12/7/2019 – Biohaven Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/6/2019 – Biohaven Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at Leerink Swann from $62.00 to $64.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/27/2019 – Biohaven Pharmaceutical is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

11/21/2019 – Biohaven Pharmaceutical is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

11/14/2019 – Biohaven Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/1/2019 – Biohaven Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/28/2019 – Biohaven Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $87.00 to $92.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.78. The stock had a trading volume of 16,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,019. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.43. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $67.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd alerts:

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.47). On average, equities analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -7.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric Aguiar sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $69,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $662,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Elyse Stock sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $36,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 800 shares in the company, valued at $36,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,023 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,127. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 511.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 165.9% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.