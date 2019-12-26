Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Price Target Raised to $63.00

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a top pick rating on the construction company’s stock.

WGO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sidoti lowered their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price target on shares of Winnebago Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Winnebago Industries to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.14.

NYSE WGO opened at $52.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $53.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.64.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.52 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.79%.

In related news, VP Brian Daniel Hazelton sold 5,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $250,179.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,479 shares in the company, valued at $806,317.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 453.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 6,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

