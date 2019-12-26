WIRECARD AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) Stock Price Down 0.4%

WIRECARD AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:WCAGY)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $57.10 and last traded at $58.10, approximately 5,016 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 13,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.36.

WCAGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut WIRECARD AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered WIRECARD AG/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Guggenheim upgraded WIRECARD AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of WIRECARD AG/ADR from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get WIRECARD AG/ADR alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment offers products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for WIRECARD AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WIRECARD AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.