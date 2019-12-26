WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) Price Target Raised to $15.00

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WPX. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on WPX Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Cfra reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays set a $14.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WPX Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.42.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

WPX stock opened at $13.51 on Monday. WPX Energy has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.11, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.20.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). WPX Energy had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that WPX Energy will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karl F. Kurz acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $113,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,990.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPX. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in WPX Energy in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in WPX Energy in the third quarter valued at $109,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in WPX Energy by 20.2% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in WPX Energy during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.