Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Market Capitalization Tops $4.36 Million

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be bought for approximately $7,395.29 or 1.00495349 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network and IDEX. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.36 million and approximately $42,912.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00062481 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00084263 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000816 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00074316 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000776 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000384 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin's total supply is 589 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin's official website is wbtc.network

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

