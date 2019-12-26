Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $58.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.62% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Wyndham Destinations, Inc. operates as a hospitality company. It offers hotel management and vacation exchange and rental services, as well as develops, markets and sells vacation ownership interests to individual consumers. The Company franchises hotels in the upscale, midscale, and economy segments of the lodging industries. Wyndham Destinations, Inc., formerly known as Wyndham Worldwide Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

Get Wyndham Destinations alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WYND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on Wyndham Destinations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Destinations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of WYND traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,413. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.13 and its 200-day moving average is $45.70. Wyndham Destinations has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $51.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.54.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 87.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $35,400.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $1,216,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 842,818 shares in the company, valued at $40,994,667.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WYND. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Wyndham Destinations by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 168.4% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wyndham Destinations (WYND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.