XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Trading Up 6.8%

XpresSpa Group Inc (NASDAQ:XSPA) was up 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.63, approximately 9,027 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 144,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.30.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in XpresSpa Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in XpresSpa Group Inc (NASDAQ:XSPA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.78% of XpresSpa Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

XpresSpa Group, Inc operates as a health and wellness services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wellness and Intellectual Property. The Wellness segment offers airport retailer spa services; massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, such as pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, including neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy, compression, and personal care services, as well as retail products.

