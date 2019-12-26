Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) will report $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Yamana Gold’s earnings. Yamana Gold also reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Yamana Gold.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $357.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on AUY shares. National Bank Financial set a $6.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.41.

AUY traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $3.80. The company had a trading volume of 9,212,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,975,318. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.20. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $3.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,441,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,113,000 after purchasing an additional 827,753 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $72,017,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Yamana Gold by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,956,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,787 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Yamana Gold by 459.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,756,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,720,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,729,000 after acquiring an additional 962,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

