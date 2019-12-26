Zacks: Analysts Anticipate S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $77.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) to announce $77.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for S & T Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $74.50 million to $81.16 million. S & T Bancorp posted sales of $70.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that S & T Bancorp will report full year sales of $297.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $294.01 million to $300.81 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $345.16 million, with estimates ranging from $341.44 million to $348.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow S & T Bancorp.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. S & T Bancorp had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $74.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.81 million.

STBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ STBA traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.53. The company had a trading volume of 51,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,165. S & T Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $42.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.64.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in S & T Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in S & T Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in S & T Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in S & T Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in S & T Bancorp by 29.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

