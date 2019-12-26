Zacks: Analysts Expect Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) to Post -$0.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Abeona Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.37). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($1.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Abeona Therapeutics.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABEO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abeona Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 123.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 31,883 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $7,312,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 635,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 22,801 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 58.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 16,234 shares during the period. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ABEO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,139,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,799. The company has a market capitalization of $184.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $8.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.13.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

