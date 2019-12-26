Zacks: Analysts Expect Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) will report earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Athenex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the lowest is ($0.51). Athenex reported earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athenex will report full-year earnings of ($1.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.89). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Athenex.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 million. Athenex had a negative net margin of 146.51% and a negative return on equity of 98.13%.

ATNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Athenex in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Athenex in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

In other Athenex news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive purchased 606,302 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $8,815,631.08. Also, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.16 per share, for a total transaction of $60,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,055,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,048,543.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 735,524 shares of company stock valued at $10,227,215 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Athenex by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 8,358 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Athenex by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,055,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,838,000 after buying an additional 453,654 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Athenex by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Athenex during the third quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Athenex by 108.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 132,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 68,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.83% of the company’s stock.

ATNX traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,343,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.15. Athenex has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $21.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.02.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

