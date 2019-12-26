Zacks: Analysts Expect First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.79 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) will announce sales of $22.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.70 million and the highest is $22.87 million. First Business Financial Services reported sales of $21.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full-year sales of $90.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $90.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $94.97 million, with estimates ranging from $94.93 million to $95.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Business Financial Services.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 11.60%.

FBIZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

In other news, General Counsel Barbara Mccarty Conley sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $51,225.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 28,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,429.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,542 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 6.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 5.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FBIZ traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.23. The company had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,314. First Business Financial Services has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $26.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.02. The stock has a market cap of $225.04 million, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Business Financial Services (FBIZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.