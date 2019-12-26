Zacks: Analysts Expect HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Brokerages expect HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) to announce $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for HD Supply’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.52. HD Supply posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HD Supply will report full-year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HD Supply.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 45.42%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on HDS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair cut HD Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays downgraded HD Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on HD Supply from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on HD Supply to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:HDS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.54. 24,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,734. HD Supply has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.09.

In other HD Supply news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe bought 600,000 shares of HD Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $23,130,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in HD Supply by 18.4% in the second quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of HD Supply by 6.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in HD Supply by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in HD Supply by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in HD Supply by 309.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

