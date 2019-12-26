Zacks: Analysts Expect Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) to report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sunrun’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. Sunrun posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 720%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RUN. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities set a $26.00 price target on shares of Sunrun and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.19.

In other news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 242,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.57 per share, for a total transaction of $4,023,046.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $45,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 876,190 shares of company stock worth $14,379,712 and have sold 76,937 shares worth $1,232,211. 9.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sunrun in the second quarter valued at about $13,546,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,464,662 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $140,037,000 after acquiring an additional 716,227 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,895,559 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,561,000 after purchasing an additional 432,841 shares during the period. Brightline Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 215.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 630,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,819,000 after purchasing an additional 430,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 1,553.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 451,295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,466,000 after purchasing an additional 423,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

RUN stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.53. The stock had a trading volume of 41,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,286. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $21.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.42. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.68.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

