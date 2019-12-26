Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Catchmark Timber Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.25). Catchmark Timber Trust reported earnings per share of ($0.78) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 70.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Catchmark Timber Trust will report full year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($1.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Catchmark Timber Trust.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $26.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.23 million. Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 119.09% and a negative return on equity of 48.74%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of CTT stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.36. The stock had a trading volume of 64,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.70. Catchmark Timber Trust has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. Catchmark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is currently -21.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 75,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

