Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.32. CBRE Group reported earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on CBRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.20.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO William F. Concannon sold 8,268 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $454,988.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,284,857.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William F. Concannon sold 1,047 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $57,595.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,279,302.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,074 shares of company stock worth $4,223,623. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,204. CBRE Group has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $61.02. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

