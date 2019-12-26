Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $908.25 Million

Brokerages forecast that ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) will report $908.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ScanSource’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $916.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $899.60 million. ScanSource reported sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ScanSource will report full year sales of $3.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ScanSource.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). ScanSource had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut ScanSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

SCSC stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,520. ScanSource has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $40.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.35. The company has a market cap of $941.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.98.

In related news, CFO Gerald Lyons sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $35,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,223.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in ScanSource by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 6.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 51.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

