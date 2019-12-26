Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) to Post -$0.73 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) will post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.90) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.63). Aerie Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.92) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.34) to ($3.02). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($1.90). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.59 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.34% and a negative return on equity of 77.63%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2,330.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 173.7% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 497.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.10. 400,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,652. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.15 and a fifty-two week high of $50.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.02.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Earnings History and Estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI)

