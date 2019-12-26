Zacks: Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned Global Indemnity an industry rank of 170 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Global Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Global Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity by 142.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Global Indemnity by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Global Indemnity by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Global Indemnity by 25.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Global Indemnity by 0.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 346,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Indemnity stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $28.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.15. Global Indemnity has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $41.77.

Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $142.23 million during the quarter. Global Indemnity had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 5.97%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Global Indemnity Company Profile

Global Indemnity Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Lines segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products, as well as products for vacant, and under construction and renovation dwellings.

