Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) to Hold

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forty Seven, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focused on developing novel checkpoint therapies to activate macrophages in the fight against cancer. The company’s product candidate consists of 5F9, is an IgG4 monoclonal antibody against CD47 which is designed to interfere with recognition of CD47 by the SIRP? receptor on macrophages. Forty Seven, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Forty Seven from $17.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut Forty Seven from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Forty Seven from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Forty Seven in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Forty Seven in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Forty Seven currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.09.

FTSV stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,424. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Forty Seven has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $45.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.21.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). The company had revenue of $15.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Forty Seven will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ravindra Majeti sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $887,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,118,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,692,157.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,050 over the last ninety days. 37.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in Forty Seven by 595.5% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,627,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,498 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Forty Seven by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Forty Seven by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 47,178 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Forty Seven by 5,976.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Forty Seven during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. 54.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forty Seven

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

