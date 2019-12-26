Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) to Buy

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $39.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.83% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Meta Financial Group, Inc. is the holding company for federally chartered savings bank MetaBank, Member FDIC. Headquartered in Sioux Falls, S.D., MetaBank operates in both the Banking and Payments industries: MetaBank, its retail banking division; Meta Payment Systems, its electronic payments division; AFS/IBEX, its insurance premium finance division; and Refund Advantage, its tax refund-transfer software division. The synergies among the four provide a unique business model for the company. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $39.00 price target on shares of Meta Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Meta Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.19. 47,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,130. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Meta Financial Group has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $36.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.42.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $101.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.94 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William David Tull sold 8,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $312,557.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael K. Goik sold 13,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $448,065.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,540,580.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,419 shares of company stock valued at $954,914. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Meta Financial Group by 20.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,064 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $387,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Meta Financial Group by 80.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,487 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 28,239 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

