Zacks: Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $67.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.80 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Neenah an industry rank of 99 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Neenah from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

In related news, Director Philip C. Moore sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $448,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,819.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Neenah by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,463,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,377,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Neenah by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,296,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,608,000 after acquiring an additional 74,253 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Neenah by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,772,000 after acquiring an additional 9,037 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Neenah by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,060,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,610,000 after acquiring an additional 65,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Neenah by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 376,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,428,000 after purchasing an additional 12,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

NP stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.81. The company had a trading volume of 37,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.32. Neenah has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $77.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $231.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.50 million. Neenah had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Neenah will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio is 51.43%.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

