Zacks: Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given Polar Power an industry rank of 180 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts recently commented on POLA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Polar Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Polar Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Polar Power stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) by 98.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Polar Power worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 4.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:POLA traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $2.38. The company had a trading volume of 50,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,251. The company has a current ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $24.13 million, a PE ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 0.25. Polar Power has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $5.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average of $3.37.

Polar Power Company Profile

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems.

