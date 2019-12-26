Zacks: Sachem Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SACH) Given $6.25 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Sachem Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SACH) have been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $6.25 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Sachem Capital an industry rank of 207 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sachem Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Sachem Capital stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.36. The company had a trading volume of 55,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,549. Sachem Capital has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $5.70.

Sachem Capital Company Profile

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company engages in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation, or improvement of properties located in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, New York, Vermont, and Rhode Island.

