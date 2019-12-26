Zeepin (ZPT) Market Capitalization Reaches $653,221.00

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $653,221.00 and approximately $25.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeepin token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Kucoin, HitBTC and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, Zeepin has traded up 8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013941 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00183128 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.89 or 0.01218290 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025809 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00119340 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin

Zeepin Token Trading

Zeepin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Kucoin, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

