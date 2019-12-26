Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,046,590 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 1,785,552 shares.The stock last traded at $77.62 and had previously closed at $76.74.

ZEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Zendesk from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Zendesk to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Zendesk from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.80.

Get Zendesk alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.71 and a beta of 1.23.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a negative net margin of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $210.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Zendesk Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Norman Gennaro sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total transaction of $51,685.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $260,359.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,348,164.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,767 shares of company stock valued at $6,272,522. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 400.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 50.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Zendesk during the third quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in Zendesk by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

About Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN)

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.