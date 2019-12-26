Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

ZURVY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZURVY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.99. 19,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,726. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.65. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $41.10.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.