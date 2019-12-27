$0.09 EPS Expected for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) will report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 164.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $30.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.19 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPRX. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 150,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $723,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles B. O’keeffe purchased 10,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 553,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,600,867.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 678.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 11,548 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.79. 69,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,738,027. The company has a market cap of $397.76 million, a PE ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 2.37. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 5.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.86.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

