-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) will announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Compugen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.12). Compugen reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compugen will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.37). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Compugen.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CGEN. BidaskClub raised Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Compugen by 2.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,035,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after buying an additional 21,368 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Compugen in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compugen in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compugen by 379.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,824,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,097,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193,417 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compugen during the 2nd quarter valued at $424,000. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compugen stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,036. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day moving average is $4.32. Compugen has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $6.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

