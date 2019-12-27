-$0.13 EPS Expected for Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Aptose Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aptose Biosciences.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01.

APTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTO traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $5.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,281. Aptose Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The company has a market cap of $305.18 million, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a current ratio of 7.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APTO. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. DRW Securities LLC raised its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 30.8% in the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 3,347,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,736,000 after buying an additional 788,560 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the second quarter worth $255,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the second quarter worth $3,867,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 20.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 54,200 shares during the period. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

