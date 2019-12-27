$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) to announce earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.15. Napco Security Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.93. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Napco Security Technologies.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.99 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

NSSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Napco Security Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.46.

Shares of NSSC stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.59. 24,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,689. Napco Security Technologies has a 1 year low of $14.24 and a 1 year high of $34.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $552.12 million, a PE ratio of 44.83 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 249.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 427.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

