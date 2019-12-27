-$0.43 EPS Expected for Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.43) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sientra’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Sientra reported earnings per share of ($0.86) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sientra will report full year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($2.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.05 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 143.76% and a negative return on equity of 122.95%. Sientra’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SIEN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub raised Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. William Blair upgraded Sientra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $13.00 price target on Sientra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sientra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.06.

Sientra stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.45. 217,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Sientra has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48. The company has a market capitalization of $429.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.87.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 97,855.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,242,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239,022 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Sientra in the second quarter valued at $7,700,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Sientra by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,657,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,372,000 after purchasing an additional 730,475 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sientra by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,857,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,445,000 after purchasing an additional 727,906 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Sientra by 6,998.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 710,142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after buying an additional 700,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

