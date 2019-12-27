-$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) will post ($0.44) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for US Well Services’ earnings. US Well Services posted earnings per share of ($0.96) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Well Services will report full-year earnings of ($1.80) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.23) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow US Well Services.

Get US Well Services alerts:

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02). US Well Services had a negative return on equity of 40.96% and a negative net margin of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $130.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.30 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of US Well Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. lifted its stake in shares of US Well Services by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. now owns 20,375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,208,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in US Well Services by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 49,269 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of US Well Services by 477.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,085,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 897,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in US Well Services by 12.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 285,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 31,521 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in US Well Services during the second quarter worth about $750,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USWS stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,108. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.56 million and a PE ratio of -1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.86. US Well Services has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $9.31.

US Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Well Services (USWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.