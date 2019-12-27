$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) will announce $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Knight-Swift Transportation reported earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 43%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 7.80%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KNX shares. Cowen cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Knight Equity began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.08.

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 121,496 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $4,665,446.40. Also, Director Ploeg David Vander sold 2,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $105,984.00. Insiders have sold 127,452 shares of company stock worth $4,893,198 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter worth $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter worth $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth $107,000. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KNX traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $35.88. 984,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,446. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $39.37. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 9.38%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

