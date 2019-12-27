-$0.57 EPS Expected for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) will post ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Insmed’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.66) and the highest is ($0.42). Insmed posted earnings of ($1.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insmed will report full-year earnings of ($2.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($2.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($1.89). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). Insmed had a negative net margin of 291.19% and a negative return on equity of 114.68%. The company had revenue of $38.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.14) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INSM shares. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price target on Insmed and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

NASDAQ:INSM traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.35. The company had a trading volume of 287,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,291. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.42. Insmed has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $33.13.

In other Insmed news, CAO John Goll sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Insmed by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 22,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in Insmed by 26.5% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Insmed during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Insmed by 4.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

