$1.26 EPS Expected for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the highest is $1.28. Preferred Bank reported earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full-year earnings of $5.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32. The company had revenue of $43.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.22 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 32.86%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFBC. ValuEngine cut shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $60.00. The stock had a trading volume of 41,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,836. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $41.08 and a twelve month high of $60.08. The company has a market capitalization of $902.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 23.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Preferred Bank by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 205.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 22,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

