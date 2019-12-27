$1.83 EPS Expected for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) will announce $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hubbell’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.84. Hubbell posted earnings of $1.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full year earnings of $8.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.04 to $8.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.45 to $8.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

HUBB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hubbell has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

NYSE:HUBB traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $148.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,407. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.09. Hubbell has a 52-week low of $95.18 and a 52-week high of $149.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 49.93%.

In other news, VP Joseph Anthony Capozzoli sold 1,243 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total transaction of $176,990.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,520.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rodd Richard Ruland sold 3,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.96, for a total transaction of $517,392.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,895,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 452.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 634,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,679,000 after acquiring an additional 519,238 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 659.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 501,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,428,000 after acquiring an additional 435,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,341,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $826,962,000 after acquiring an additional 401,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 71.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 745,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,204,000 after acquiring an additional 309,991 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

