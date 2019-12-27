1st Capital Bank (OTCMKTS:FISB) Trading 1.2% Higher

Shares of 1st Capital Bank (OTCMKTS:FISB) traded up 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.44 and last traded at $15.44, 2,569 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 23% from the average session volume of 2,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.26.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.18.

1st Capital Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FISB)

1st Capital Bank provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, family commercial entities, and individuals in the central coast region of California. Its deposit products include personal and business checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

