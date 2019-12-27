$220.50 Million in Sales Expected for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) will announce $220.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $216.90 million to $221.61 million. Ceridian HCM posted sales of $200.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full year sales of $822.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $819.20 million to $823.91 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $927.98 million, with estimates ranging from $923.50 million to $938.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ceridian HCM.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $202.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.52 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 11.34%. Ceridian HCM’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised Ceridian HCM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 price target on Ceridian HCM and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Shares of CDAY stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.83. The company had a trading volume of 717,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,516. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.26. Ceridian HCM has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $68.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1,356.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $265,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,864,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312,089 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 32.4% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,434,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,472 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 30.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,487,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,004 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 28.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,913,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,271,000 after acquiring an additional 647,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,562,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,621,000 after purchasing an additional 195,002 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ceridian HCM (CDAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.