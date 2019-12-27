$220.50 Million in Sales Expected for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

Analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) will announce $220.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $216.90 million to $221.61 million. Ceridian HCM posted sales of $200.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full year sales of $822.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $819.20 million to $823.91 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $927.98 million, with estimates ranging from $923.50 million to $938.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $202.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.52 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 11.34%. Ceridian HCM’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised Ceridian HCM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 price target on Ceridian HCM and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Shares of CDAY stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.83. The company had a trading volume of 717,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,516. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.26. Ceridian HCM has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $68.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1,356.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $265,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,864,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312,089 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 32.4% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,434,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,472 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 30.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,487,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,004 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 28.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,913,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,271,000 after acquiring an additional 647,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,562,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,621,000 after purchasing an additional 195,002 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ceridian HCM (CDAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY)

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.