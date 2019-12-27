$220.82 Million in Sales Expected for BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) will report $220.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BankUnited’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $217.00 million to $224.23 million. BankUnited reported sales of $328.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full year sales of $895.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $889.78 million to $900.53 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $908.76 million, with estimates ranging from $891.00 million to $923.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $223.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.93 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS.

BKU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BankUnited from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BankUnited from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BankUnited currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Shares of BKU stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.78. The company had a trading volume of 224,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,408. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $28.66 and a 52-week high of $37.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

In other news, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 76,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $2,779,539.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,931,476.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 20,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $728,901.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,093.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 21.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in BankUnited during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

