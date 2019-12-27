$275.06 Million in Sales Expected for Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) will announce sales of $275.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $277.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $273.29 million. Tivity Health reported sales of $153.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 79.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). Tivity Health had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $303.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Tivity Health by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Tivity Health by 349.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Tivity Health in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tivity Health by 22.8% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

NASDAQ TVTY traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.39. 545,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,030. Tivity Health has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $25.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.93. The stock has a market cap of $933.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

